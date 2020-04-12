Man charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child

A Wichita man is charged with aggravated indecent liberties wtih a child.

The Wichita Police Department says at approximately 9:00 p.m. Saturday officers responded to an indecent liberties report at a house in the 2100 block of North Jackson.

Through the investigation, officers learned that Jose Luis Gomez Garcia had inappropriately touched a teenage victim at the house.

Garcia-Gomez was later arrested at the house and booked for one count of aggravated indecent liberties.

This is an ongoing investigation.