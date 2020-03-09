Mother whose toddler battles leukemia concerned about coronavirus

The CDC says people with chronic medical conditions are most at risk from coronavirus.

Emily Omar says her daughter Elaina, has been battling infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare blood disease, for nearly a year.

She says as the coronavirus spreads, she is taking extra precautions.

"She'll always have a weak immune system for the rest of her life," Said Emily. "Even with influenza season we just try to keep her inside."

Emily says she and Elaina will be staying in Kansas City for a month as she undergoes treatment for the next week. No visitors will be allowed as a precuation.

"Even at Ronald's House there's common areas. We won't even go there because you never know," Said Emily. "The coronavirus has flu like symptoms, and people can ignore that which is scary. So we just try to stay away from a lot of people who are sick."

Emily advices other people who are sick to stay at home.

"This affects people who hae to do chemo. We're facing a life treatening cancer," Said Emily. "We don't want to have to deal with any other ife threatneing illness like cooronavirus or influenza, so they just need to stay home."

The CDC says people at higher risk of getting the coronavirus include older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions. It also says that coronavirus in children appears to be uncommon.

If you would like to help Elaina's family with medical expenses, you can do so here.

GoFundMe