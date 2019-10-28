Organization helps homeless ahead of witner weather

Kansas is expecting winter weather this week, which is why ICT Streets Team is staying busy helping out those without a roof over their heads.

Wanda Bough, the organizations CEO says in the last two weeks they've given out about 150 gloves, hats and thermal blankets.

Bough says giving out these items to the homeless is life-saving during cold weather.

" If you're already living on thre streets and then the risk of infection, prolonged healing time, it can become a real problem for somebody, more or so for you and I that can go home and take a warm shower and hang out at our house."

This is something people like Tracy Gaines, and Dominique Winford are thankful for.

"It's great to have these people, its a blessing from God, for me, to have people that look out for us." Said Gaines.

"It makes you feel good...that people care a lot. "Said Winford.

Most homeless shelters in Sedgwick County will open up on Friday November 1st.

If you would like to help out ICT Streets Team, you can visit its Facebook page for more information.