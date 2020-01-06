Current climate favorable for job seekers in Kansas

The Wichita Workforce Center says if you need a new job, right now is the perfect time to be on the hunt.

Kansasworks.com lists over 36,000 job openings throughout the state of Kansas.

Amanda Duncan, with the Wichita Workforce Center says if you're at risk of losing your job, its a good idea to stop by the Workforce Center located near 21st and Amidon in north Wichita. There you will be assisted with multiple services including resume writing, mock interviews, basic digital literacy and more, all at no cost.

"We can retrain somebody for a new industry in a high demand area so we can send them back to school or we can train them on the job with a new employer," Duncan says.

The Workforce Center is offering a Multi-Employer job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9. There will be 17 companies on the spot interviewing and potentially hiring for jobs. Some of the participating employers include Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Emprise Bank, the Kansas Department of Transportation, and USD 259.