Stores struggle to stay stocked after intense demand for toilet paper

In light of coronavirus concerns, people in the Wichita area and across the nation are stocking up on supplies.

But, as customers stock up, stores are selling out.

Steve Morrison, General manager at Leeker's says in the last couple of days, customers have swarmed the cleaning and paper producers aisle, mainly for toilet paper.

"We're selling a lot of toilet tissue," said Steve. "People are taking loads of five, six, seven packages of tissue."

Morrison says they're also running low on hand sanitizer and Clorox and Lysol wipes.

Many retailers have started limiting quantities of certain products, and that may be the case soon for Leeker's.

"It's possible tomorrow we might put a limit on it," said Morrison.

CNN reports that people tend to overprepare as a sort of "survivalist psychology." Another reason stated is that it gives you a sense of control.

"If it gave them the feeling that they had done everything that they could, it might free them to think about other things than coronavirus," said clinical psychologist Steven Taylor.