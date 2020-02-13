Students recover after getting hurt on school bus crash

Some Wichita Park Elementary School Students are recovering after getting hurt on a school bus crash Wednesday morning

A father says his twin boys were both hurt. One of them sustained serious injuries and had to undergo eye surgery at Kansas City Children's Mercy Hospital. The other boy hurt his collar bone.

Another parent, Martha Adame says her daughter Natalia was also in the bus.

"She was scared. She said that when they wre in there, they just pretty much didn't know what was going on that second. They ovciously recall that it did flip, and it freaked them out," Adane said. "They said they couldn't get out, so they had to break the window from the bus to be ale to get them all out."

Adame says her daughter fractured her shoulder and spent the day at the doctor's office.

The parents say the school has reached out ot them and said they will be paying for all the medical expenses.

