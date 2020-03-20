Police release surveillance photos of truck linked to pair of attempted theft cases

Wichita police are investigating two attempted theft cases believed to be connected.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an unknown call for police at a home in the 3000 block of East Grail.

When officers arrived, a 93-year-old woman reported an unknown woman claimed she was with the City of Wichita Water Department and needed a sample of water from her kitchen. While in the kitchen, the homeowner observed movement in her bedroom and found an unknown man going through her items.

The woman called 911 through her life alert, and both individuals fled in silver Chevy Silverado occupied by a second woman.

Police say there was no loss from the home, and no one was hurt.

Shortly later, officers responded to a burglary report call at a home in the 3100 block of South Elpyco.

A 75-year-old man said he left his home to run an errand for approximately 15 minutes, leaving his front door unlocked. When he returned, he observed a silver Chevy Silverado in his driveway and an unknown man and woman exiting his home.

The suspects got into the truck, which was occupied by a third woman, and they drove through the neighbor's yard while fleeing.

Inside, the homeowner found a safe had been moved. There was no loss from the home, and no one was hurt.

The suspects were described as the following:

• Suspect 1 – white man, 20’s, 5’06”, short dark hair, slender build, wearing a tan t-shirt, dark-colored vest, blue jeans, mirrored sunglasses, and a baseball cap

• Suspect 2 – white woman, 20’s-30’s, 5’06”, medium build, wearing a safety vest and blue jeans

• Suspect 3 – white woman, 20’s -30’s, blonde hair, heavy build, wearing a white t-shirt, and blue jeans

Here are some proactive steps to help keep you and your property safe:

• All City of Wichita employees will carry an identification badge confirming their employment

• City of Wichita Water Department Employees will never collect samples from inside your home and water samples are only collected at the request of a resident

• If you are suspicious of someone’s behavior, don’t let them in your home and call 911

• Keep all the doors and windows on your home locked

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information on these cases, call the WPD investigations section at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.