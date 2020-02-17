Owner looking for answers after 2 horses shot, 1 killed near Clearwater

A Clearwater-area woman is looking for answers after two of her horses were shot outside her home last Sunday, (Feb. 9).

One of her horses, Jack, died from his injuries.

Linda McLain says she and her husband heard some gun shots last Sunday, but didn't think anything of it because shooting guns is common in the rural area where she lives.

"Tuesday, I came home and my paint horse, Jack, he was in distress," McLain says.

She says the horse was sweaty, pawing at the ground and unable to move.

"The vet came out. They couldn't save him, so we had to put him down," she says.

The other injured horse, Doc survived and is recovering from a couple wounds, including one on his chest.

McLain says so far, there are no clear leads in this case. She says someone shot Jack and Doc from the road.

"Found some shell casings, (the) sheriff has those," McLain says. "It was a 40-caliber pistol. It was intent. It wasn't an accident."

Our news partners at KFDI report a possible suspect vehicle is described as a red pickup that was likely heading north on Tyler.

McLain hopes to have answers soon.

Anyone with information on what happened to McLain's horses should contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.