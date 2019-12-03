2020 Shocker Baseball Schedule Revealed

Twenty-nine home games and 14 contests against six NCAA tournament qualifiers highlight the 2020 Wichita State University baseball schedule released by head coach Eric Wedge Tuesday, Dec. 3.

"We're really looking forward to ushering in a new era of Shocker baseball with our 2020 spring schedule," Wedge said. "Our staff has assembled a tough and exciting non-conference slate which will help prepare us for a challenging American Athletic Conference schedule."

The Shockers are slated to open the season with a three-game series at Northwestern State Feb. 14-16 in Natchitoches, La., before returning to newly renovated Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, for a five-game homestand Feb. 21-26.

Wichita State will host Texas Southern for its home-opening, three-game series Feb. 21-23, prior to taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Feb. 25 and in-state foe Kansas State Feb. 26.

WSU heads west to Reno, Nev., for four games in the Nevada tournament Feb. 28-March 1 before returning to the friendly confines of Eck Stadium for a season-long nine-game homestand.

The Shockers welcome the Air Force Academy for a pair of contests March 3-4, before entertaining Conference USA power Louisiana Tech for a three-game series March 6-8.

Perennial college baseball power Nebraska visits Eck Stadium for a trio of contests March 13-15, prior to Summit League foe Oral Roberts stopping by Wichita for a midweek game March 17.

Wichita State begins American Athletic Conference action with a three-game series at Houston March 20-22, prior to traveling to Stillwater, Okla., for a game at Oklahoma State March 24.

Tulane visits Eck Stadium for a trio of contests March 27-29, before the Shockers trek to Orlando, Fla., for a conference series at UCF April 3-5.

WSU briefly returns back home for a showdown vs. Oklahoma State April 7, preceding a three-game series at Creighton in Omaha, Neb., April 9-11, and a road tilt at Oklahoma April 14.

Wichita State resumes AAC play with a home series against reigning American Athletic Conference tournament champion Cincinnati April 17-19 ahead of a trip up to Manhattan for a tussle with Kansas State April 21.

The Shockers close out April with a three-game series at Eck Stadium vs. USF (April 24-26), a home contest against Oklahoma April 28, and a road test at Kansas in Lawrence April 29.

WSU heads to defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion ECU for a trio of conference contests May 1-3 in Greenville, N.C., before concluding its home schedule with a tilt vs. Kansas May 6, and a three-game series vs. 2019 American tournament runner-up UConn May 8-10.

Wichita State wraps up its regular season with a road tussle at Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Okla., May 12 and a three-game series at Memphis May 14-16.

The American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship is slated for May 19-24 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. The top-eight teams in the final conference standings advance to the double-elimination tournament.

2019 NCAA tournament teams on the Shockers' schedule include Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Cincinnati, ECU and UConn.

View the full 2020 Shocker Baseball schedule HERE.