Colin Kaepernick set for NFL workout on Saturday

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a private workout for a number of NFL teams.

Kaepernick, who is now a free-agent, claimed the NFL and its teams colluded to keep him from playing following his refusal to stand during the National Anthem.

But on Tuesday, Kaepernick said he can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," said Kaepernick on Twitter.

He hasn't played for the league in nearly three years.