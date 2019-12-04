Adenji & Williams Jr. lead 10 Jayhawks honored by Big 12

A total of 10 Jayhawks were honored as the Big 12 Conference announced its all-conference teams Wednesday, led by senior Hakeem Adeniji and sophomore Pooka Williams Jr., who were named All-Big 12 First Team. Selections are made by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Adeniji, an offensive lineman from Garland, Texas, took home first-team honors for the first time in his KU career, while Williams was honored as a first-team member for the second-consecutive season. Williams is the first Jayhawk to earn back-to-back first-team recognition since defensive lineman Daniel Wise did so in 2017 and 2018 and is the first KU offensive player to be tabbed a first-team member since KU joined the Big 12.

Adeniji tied a KU school record by starting 48-straight games, every game in his career, on the offensive line. He helped pave the way for the Jayhawks offense to its most productive output in 10 years as it averaged 377.3 yards per game, including three games with more than 500 yards of total offense. In addition to earning first-team honors, Adeniji earned an honorable mention nod for Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Williams, a New Orleans, native, played a huge part in KU’s productivity on offense as he posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season, becoming just the second player in KU history to do so, joining James Sims (2012-13). He collected 1,061 yards on 203 carries, including three touchdowns. Williams also amassed 214 receiving yards on 27 catches, with two resulting in scores. Williams recorded four 100-yard rushing games on the season, including a season-high 190-yard outing at Texas.

Eight Jayhawks took home honorable mention honors as seniors Jelani Brown (DL), Hasan Defense (DB), Azur Kamara (DL) and Mike Lee (DB) were each recognized, along with juniors Andrew Parchment (WR & Offensive Newcomer of the Year) and Kyle Thompson (P), sophomore Ben Miles (FB) and freshman Gavin Potter (Defensive Freshman of the Year).

With 10 total honorees, it marks the third time in the last four seasons that 10 or more Jayhawks have picked up All-Big 12 awards.