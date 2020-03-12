KSHSAA cancels state basketball tounament after quarterfinals

Update: Thursday, March 12, 2020 - evening

KSHSAA says it is canceling all 2020 state basketball games after the quarterfinal round.

"Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament," the state activities association said in a statement.

The 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament will conclude after the quarterfinal round. pic.twitter.com/zzRl3qS81R — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) March 13, 2020

-----

Statement released Thursday, March 12

Currently all tournament sites are proceeding as scheduled with fans. We encourage everyone attending a state basketball tournament to continue to take the proper precautions in preventing illness transmission including proper and frequent hand washing with soap or sanitizer, covering the face when coughing or sneezing and keeping your hands away from your face. Anyone who is feeling sick or suffers from a significant health issue should stay home.

The KSHSAA is continuing to monitor the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) regarding the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation. All state basketball tournament sites are working diligently and taking additional precautions to provide the safest possible environment for the teams, fans and workers.

We will continue to monitor new information from our public health organizations as it becomes available and make any changes to the state basketballt ournaments if needed. Any updates will be provided at www.kshsaa.org and through Twitter (@KSHSAA).

