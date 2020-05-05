Andale's Nickel signs with UT-Arlington

Andale Senior track athlete Kasey Nickel, who we featured in 2018 for her Paralympic success, signs her letter of intent to compete in adaptive track for UT-Arlington.

Nickel will compete in the Shot Put, Discus, 100 M, and Long Jump.

She says going through the process during the COVID-19 pandemic has been interesting, but she's excited and ready for the next chapter in her athletic career.

"I'm very nervous. It'll be a new thing, because I'm not used to spending much time anyplace besides Kansas," Nickel admitted. "I'll definitely miss my family down there, but I'll be excited to be hanging around with new people and some old friends of mine as well."