Azubuike, Dotson lead No. 3 Kansas to 69-58 win over Texas

Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.

