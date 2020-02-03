Azubuike, Dotson lead No. 3 Kansas to 69-58 win over Texas

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) is congratulated after a dunk against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.

