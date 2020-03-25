Blake Bell inks new deal with Dallas

DALLAS (KWCH) After winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs, free agent tight end Blake Bell is heading to the Dallas Cowboys.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Bell signed a one-year $1.7 million dollar contract with $450K guaranteed.
Bell was used primarily as a blocking tight end with the Chiefs, but with Jason Witten leaving Dallas for the Las Vegas Raiders, Bell could see an increased role with the Cowboys.
During his five-year career he’s recorded 38 receptions for 424 yards.