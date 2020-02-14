Chiefs agree to deal to keep training camp in St. Joseph

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a multi-year deal to keep their training camp on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph.

On Friday, Chiefs said the new deal is for three years with an option to extend the partnership for two more years after 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Our team researched and reviewed a number of viable options over the past six months. Through those meetings and discussions, we unanimously decided to return to St. Joseph. I want to thank President Matt Wilson and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Looney for their leadership throughout this process and we look forward to starting our 2020 season at Missouri Western again this summer."

As part of the new agreement, Missouri Western is making a number of updates to better serve fans, the club, the community and Missouri Western students. This includes the development of a new seating area on the north end of the existing practice fields to better accommodate Chiefs fans who are viewing practices.

Officials say these improvements are already underway and are being completed through a collaboration with the city of St. Joseph and Buchanan County. In addition, the university is taking steps and working with others to renovate Scanlon Hall in preparation for housing Chiefs players, coaches and staff.

"Missouri Western is elated to welcome the champions back home to our campus," Wilson said. "Working together with the Chiefs over the past decade has clearly been beneficial for the club, the university, our community partners and the state of Missouri."

The Chiefs have held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University every year since 2010, when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years.

For more information on the 2020 Chiefs training camp, visit Chiefs.com.