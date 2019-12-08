Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16, clinch AFC West title

Bashaud Breeland knocked away Tom Brady's fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in the end zone and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a series of mistakes and questionable calls by the officials to hold off the New England Patriots 23-16.

Combined with Oakland's loss to Tennessee the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title.

The loss ends the Patriots' 21-game home win streak in the regular season and playoffs, was tied for the longest in team history. It was the third-longest string in NFL history.

12/8/2019 7:14:43 PM (GMT -6:00)

