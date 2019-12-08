Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16, clinch AFC West title

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates near the end of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Bashaud Breeland knocked away Tom Brady's fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in the end zone and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a series of mistakes and questionable calls by the officials to hold off the New England Patriots 23-16.

Combined with Oakland's loss to Tennessee the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title.

The loss ends the Patriots' 21-game home win streak in the regular season and playoffs, was tied for the longest in team history. It was the third-longest string in NFL history. 

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2019 7:14:43 PM (GMT -6:00)

 