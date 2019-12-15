Chiefs roll to 23-3 victory over Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-3 victory over the Denver Broncos at snowy Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill had both touchdown receptions while Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 142 yards, becoming the first NFL tight end with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, was just 18 of 40 for 208 yards with an interception in the end zone.

It was the Broncos' ninth consecutive loss to their longtime division rival.

12/15/2019 3:17:06 PM (GMT -6:00)