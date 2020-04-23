Chiefs select Clyde Edwards-Helaire in first round of NFL Draft

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back from LSU.

The back from the defending CFP Champion Tigers joins the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs after a season where he rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns, also catching 55 passes for 453 yards out of the backfield.

His efforts earned him first-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and a spot as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. He also lead the Tigers in all-purpose yards in 2018.

Edwards-Helaire will join a backfield in Kansas City that is lead by Damien Williams, with Williams coming off a year where he was the team's leading rusher with just 498 yards from scrimmage. However, Williams was a key part of the Super Bowl win, rushing for 104 yards and both rushing for and catching a touchdown.

The pick is the first for the Chiefs and one of five total, with their next selection set for 63rd overall in round two.