Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye

Mecole Hardman and Damien Williams led the Chiefs to a 31-21 victory over the Chargers that allowed Kansas City to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown and Williams ran for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His second came just as the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD in their 27-24 win in Foxborough.

The combination of outcomes means New England will play next week while the Chiefs can begin preparing for the divisional round.

12/29/2019 3:26:20 PM (GMT -6:00)