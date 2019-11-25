Defense Leads Shockers to Big Win over HBU

Wichita State held Houston Baptist to 26 percent shooting with 23 turnovers to breeze by the Huskies, 59-42, Monday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (3-2) hounded HBU all night, holding them to 14-of-54 from the field and 5-of-22 (23 percent) from beyond the arc. The Shockers turned 23 Houston Baptist turnovers into 21 points and also won the rebound battle, 50-37.

DJ McCarty registered her second straight game, and third of the season, in double figures with 12 points. Shyia Smith recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and a new career-high 17 rebounds. Ashlei Kirven just missed pulling down double-digit rebounds, finishing with nine.

The Shockers cruised to the win despite shooting just 34 percent overall and 3-of-12 from long range. WSU also struggled at the charity stripe, missing 14 of its 32 attempts.

The first seven points of the game belonged to the home team behind two McCarty layups, a Bastin free throw and Carla Bremaud’s steal and score. Midway through the quarter it was 13-4 behind eight combined points from McCarty and Raven Prince.

After Houston Baptist pulled within four with 3:19 remaining, the Shockers scored the final five points of the period, capped by a Shyia Smith layup, to lead 18-10 after 10 minutes.

Two Maya Brewer free throws gave Wichita State its first double-digit lead, 23-12, with 5:55 left in the half. Brewer’s scoring run would reach eight in a row to extend the lead to 16.

Wichita State would outscore the Huskies, 17-5, in the second quarter to take a 35-15 lead into the locker room. Brewer (8), McCarty (7) and Smith (6) would combine to outscore Houston Baptist’s entire team thanks to holding the Huskies to 4-of-25 shooting.

The Shockers shot 42 percent from the field, but missed 11 free throws or else the lead could have been even more. Fifteen HBU turnovers also turned into 16 points on the other end in the first half.

To open the third quarter WSU missed six of its first eight attempts, but still managed to extend the lead thanks to its defense.

A perfectly executed 2-on-1 fast break between Bastin and McCarty followed by a Bremaud triple from the top of the key put the Shockers on top 48-19 with 3:28 to go in the third and forcing a Houston Baptist timeout.

Through three quarters Wichita State led 52-23 after outscoring the Huskies in the quarter 17-8.

Houston Baptist would not go quietly, however. The Huskies recorded the first 11 points of the period, forcing a WSU timeout with 7:22 to go and leading 52-34.

The Huskies won the fourth quarter, 19-7, but never really threatened to make a comeback.

Up Next

Wichita State concludes its quick two-game homestand with a post-Thanksgiving matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.