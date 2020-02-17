Doston's 29 points lead No. 3 Kansas past Iowa State, 91-71

Devon Dotson hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points, five Kansas players hit double-figures scoring, and the third-ranked Jayhawks rolled to a 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The win sets up a monumental rematch with No. 1 Baylor.

Ochai Agbaji added 14 points, Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun scored 13 apiece, and David McCormack scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who have not lost since the Bears beat them at Allen Fieldhouse in mid-January. Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Matt Jacobson had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12 for the slumping Cyclones, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games at the Phog and still have not won a road game this season.