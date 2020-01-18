Dotson and Azubuike lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57

Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points and lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57. Dotson scored the Jayhawks' final seven points of the game.

He made a long 3-pointer with just under 3 minutes left and then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.

Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a scoring burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas to take the lead after trailing much of the first half. Jericho Sims led Texas with 20 points.

1/18/2020 3:46:06 PM (GMT -6:00)