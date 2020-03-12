ECHL suspends 2019-20 season due to coronavirus concerns

As the ongoing developments regarding COVID-19 in North America continue, the ECHL has suspended the 2019-20 Season.

The hockey league says the decision comes as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and keep fans, players and employees safe.

"The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governments (sp) to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time," sais the ECHL in a release.

The Wichita Thunder is a member of the league.