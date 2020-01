As tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday, ESPN says it will air the "Black Mamba's" last game.

Bryant retired from the NBA on April 13, 2016. He dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz in the Staples Center.

A re-play for that game will air Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.