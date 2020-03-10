Echenique named to All-AAC 2nd team

The American Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams on Tuesday afternoon. Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique was named to the second team.
Echenique – a 6-foot-11 center from Barranquilla, Colombia – is the Shockers’ leading scorer (11.3), rebounder (7.1) and shot-blocker (43).
He ranks among the league’s top-10 in blocks (4th, 1.6), rebounds (6th), double-doubles (t-5th, 6) and field goal percentage (7th, .487).
Despite playing just two seasons for WSU after transferring from Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College, Echenique is tied for ninth on the Shockers’ all-time blocks list (94).
Echenique is Wichita State’s fourth all-conference player in three seasons of AAC membership. Markis McDuffie was a second team pick in 2019 and the duo of Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris both earned first-team honors in 2018.
The league will announce individual award winners on Wednesday.
Wichita State (23-8) opens play in the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship this Friday against either UConn or Tulane. Friday’s 2 p.m. CT tipoff from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas airs nationally on ESPN2.
*******
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
2020 POSTSEASON HONORS:
All-Conference First Team:
Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Trevon Scott, R-Sr., F, Cincinnati
Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn
Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis*
Martins Igbanu, Sr., F, Tulsa
All-Conference Second Team:
Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU
Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston
Caleb Mills, R-Fr., G, Houston
Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple
Jaime Echenique, Sr., C, Wichita State
All-Conference Third Team:
James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn
Kendric Davis, So., G, SMU
Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU
Isiaha Mike, Jr., F, SMU
Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa
All-Freshman Team:
James Bouknight, G, UConn*
Caleb Mills, G, Houston*
Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis*
Lester Quinones, G, Memphis