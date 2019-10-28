Echenique out at least 4 weeks with fractured hand

Wichita State Senior Center fractured his left hand over the weekend, and will miss at least 4 weeks. The news comes as the Shockers prepare for their exhibition opener Tuesday night.

Dec, 15, 2018; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State battled the Southern Miss Eagles at Intrust Bank Arena ©Kelly Ross

"We did get some bad news over the weekend," Gregg Marshall said Monday afternoon. "Jaime Echenique fractured his left hand."

Echenique is coming into a year of big expectations, and now after Morris Udeze deals with a concussion, a position of strength for the Shockers is now becoming thin as the season nears.

As for Echenique's recovery, Marshall says it looks like the Columbian big man should avoid surgery.

"He will be out about four weeks minimum at this point," Marshall said. "No surgery needed from the doctors follow-up today, but he will not be in uniform."

The Shockers play an exhibition game against Northeastern State Tuesday night at Koch Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM.