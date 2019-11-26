Eric Stonestreet part owner in Kansas City Royals

Kansas native and Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet is now part of the new ownership for the Kansas City Royals.

The team announced Tuesday John Sherman and more than 20 others now make up the group that now owns the team.

"It’s no secret how passionate I am about Kansas City, along with Kansas City sports and Major League Baseball," said Stonestreet. "When this opportunity arose to invest in the Royals, I could not think of a more exciting or fitting way to combine one of my passions with my love for the great people of my hometown. I look forward to being part of a group working to bring championship baseball to Kansas City once again."

According to Kansas City Royals beat writer at The Athletic, Alec Lewis, Sherman will hold an official press conference regarding the sale at noon.

Here is a lengthy list of the entire Royals ownership group, including one Eric Stonestreet: pic.twitter.com/dcIffTHAIE — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 26, 2019