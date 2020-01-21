Etienne carries Wichita St. over South Florida 56-43

Tyson Etienne registered 13 points as Wichita State topped South Florida 56-43. Dexter Dennis had 12 points for Wichita State.

The Shockers lost two games in four days last week to drop out of the AP Top 25 poll. The then-No. 16 Shockers scored a season-low 53 points Wednesday at Temple and 54 Saturday against Houston.

David Collins had 14 points for the Bulls, who have now lost four games in a row. Ezacuras Dawson III added 10 points.

