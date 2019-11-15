Force name Pat Pimmel new Head Coach

The Wichita Force announce Veteran Indoor Football Coach, Pat Pimmel to lead the Force for the 2020 Season.

Coach P starts his career with The Force for the 2020 season, with extensive coaching experience in Professional Indoor Football. In 2019, Pimmel was announced as the Head Coach for the Saint Louis Stampede in The National Grid Iron League. He recruited a team who was ranked #1 in the preseason, however the NGL postponed the season. With nearly 30 years of coaching experience, he brings a wide range of technical knowledge and professional maturity to the team. In 2015, Pimmel was brought in to finish the season for the St. Louis Attack of the X-League. He reversed a losing record and finished with a respectable 3rd place finish, winning the last 3 out of 4 games. Before the Attack, Pimmel served as an Offensive Coordinator for the Orlando Predators, under Head Coach and famous Chicago Bear player Doug Plank. Pimmel spent the previous four seasons with the Indoor Football League.

During the 2019 Season, The Force were led by interim co-Head Coaches amidst longtime Force Head Coach Morris Lolar’s sudden departure to join the coaching staff for the Montreal Alouettes. Coach P is excited to bring a successful season back to Wichita.

“I have to recruit good players, on and off the field. Get a good staff. Be giving to the community, and the results will fall in our favor.”

Pimmel is also excited to lead the team full force. “The first and most important thing I evaluate is their professionalism. Without a doubt.”

The Wichita Force are looking forward to the 2020 season under Pimmel’s leadership. “We are glad to have Pat as our head coach. His background and knowledge of the game is proven, and he will provide great leadership for the team. We have great expectations and feel confident that Pat will be successful moving forward getting ready for the season,” says Jeff Martin, Managing Partner of the Wichita Force.