Five Wichita State Shockers enter NCAA transfer portal

A total of five Wichita State Shockers have entered the NCAA transfer portal following the abrupt end to the 2020 season.
Tate Busse and DeAntoni Gordon are departing according to Verbal Commits on twitter.
Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson, and Noah Fernandes are the latest to leave Wichita State, per Jeff Borzello with ESPN
This story is still developing.
Three Wichita State players entered the transfer portal today, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2020
Jamarius Burton: 10.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.4 APG
Erik Stevenson: 11.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.3 APG
Noah Fernandes: 1.4 PPG, 1.2 APG