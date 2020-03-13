Five Wichita State Shockers enter NCAA transfer portal

Feb, 9, 2019; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during the game between Wichita State and Tulane at Koch Arena ©Kelly Ross
Updated: Fri 4:31 PM, Mar 13, 2020

A total of five Wichita State Shockers have entered the NCAA transfer portal following the abrupt end to the 2020 season.

Tate Busse and DeAntoni Gordon are departing according to Verbal Commits on twitter.

Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson, and Noah Fernandes are the latest to leave Wichita State, per Jeff Borzello with ESPN

This story is still developing.

 