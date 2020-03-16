Grant Sherfield to transfer from Wichita State

According to the website Verbal Commits, Wichita State freshman Grant Sherfield entered his name into the transfer portal Monday.

Wichita State G Grant Sherfield (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/tw7OhfkFGn — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 16, 2020

The announcement comes days after five other Shockers entered their names into the transfer portal; Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson, Noah Fernandes, DeAntoni Gordon, and Tate Busse all entered the portal Friday.

Sherfield leaves the program after one season with the Shockers where he averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 assists per game, starting 12 of 30 games played. He joined the Shockers after decommitting from UCLA last winter, staying in Wichita after playing at Sunrise Christian.

Sherfield was benched for a game late in the season amid rumors that he quit the team and asked to rejoin. He returned to action the following game.

This will leave the Shockers with 5 available scholarships for the 2020-21 season.