Hall of Famer, Kansas native Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

Eddie Sutton, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament, died Saturday. He was 84.

Sutton’s family says in a statement that he died of natural causes at home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, surrounded by his three sons and their families. Wife Patsy died in 2013.

Sutton was born March 12, 1936, in Bucklin, Kansas, graduating high school in the small town on the outskirts of Dodge City in 1954. From there he went on to play and learn under Hank Iba at Oklahoma A&M.

Elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3, Sutton was 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach - not counting vacated victories or forfeited games -- and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments.