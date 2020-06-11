K-State Athletics Confirms Zero Active Positives for COVID-19

Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that no student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and the on-boarding process of approximately 90 student-athletes this week.

In addition, one student-athlete did test positive for COVID-19 with antibody testing but is not considered acute.

The department will continue PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they return to campus, and those results will be released upon completion.

Should a student-athlete test positive, each will be medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.