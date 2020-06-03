KS Sports Hall of Fame announces 2020 class

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) has announced the members of the Class of 2020, who will be inducted on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Kansas Star Casino.

KSHOF CLASS OF 2020:

KYM CARTER BEGEL – Wichita East H.S., 1982 / Louisiana State University, 1987

Three-time state high jump champion in 1980, 1981, and 1982. Set national high school high jump record at 6’2.25” in 1982; still a Kansas high school state record. All-state basketball selection in 1982. Five-time All-American selection at the University of Houston and Louisiana State University. Two-time All-American selection at Houston: 1985 and 1986 indoor high jump. Won four Southwest Conference titles at Houston: 1984 and 1986 indoor high jump, 1984 and 1985 outdoor high jump. Three-time All-American selection at LSU: 1987 indoor high jump, outdoor high jump, and heptathlon. Won two Southeast Conference titles at Louisiana State University: 1987 indoor high jump, 1987 shot put. Finished third in 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials in the heptathlon. Finished eleventh in the 1992 Olympics in the heptathlon. Three-time USATF Heptathlete of the Year. Inducted to the Wichita East Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

CASEY BLAKE – Indianola (IA) H.S., 1992 / Wichita State University, 1996

Three-time baseball All-American selection at Wichita State in 1993, 1995, and 1996. Played for KSHOF inductee Gene Stephenson. Named Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) MVP in 1996. Three-Time All-MVC selection. Three-time Academic All-American selection in 1994, 1995, and 1996. Named MVC All-Centennial Team. Holds school, single-season record for put-out assists with 194 in 1995. Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1996. Played thirteen years in the major leagues with the Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Career totals: .264 batting average, 1,186 hits, 167 home runs, and 616 RBI. Inducted to the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

HEATHER LEVERINGTON DOTTERER – Flint Hills H.S., 1997 / Emporia State University, 2002

Five-time national champion at Emporia State in the shot put. Two outdoor championships in 1999 and 2001; three consecutive indoor championships from 1999-2001. Set NCAA Division II outdoor record twice. Seven-time NCAA Division II All-American: indoor shot put in 1999, 2000, and 2001; outdoor shot put in 1999, 2001, and 2002; outdoor hammer throw in 2001. Holds Emporia State indoor and outdoor records in shot. Named the 2002 NCAA Kansas Woman of the Year. Finished ninth in the 2000 U.S. Olympic trials. Won two gold medals in the shot put and discus in the 2018 U.S. Transplant Games. Won silver medal in the shot put and bronze medal in the discus at the 2019 World Transplant Games. Inducted to U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007, the Emporia State Hall of Honor in 2012, and the MIAA Hall of Fame in 2014.

STEVE FRITZ – Gypsum-Southeast of Saline H.S., 1986 / Kansas State University, 1991

Three-time state track champion at Southeast of Saline: 1985 high jump, 1986 110-meter hurdles and 1986 300-meter hurdles. Two-sport athlete at Hutchinson Community college in basketball and track. Led Blue Dragons to NJCAA basketball title in 1988. Won NJCAA National title in decathlon in 1988; set HCC school record in points in decathlon. Two-sport athlete in basketball and track at K-State. Played basketball at K-State for KSHOF inductee Lon Kruger. Two-time All-American decathlete in 1989 and 1990; set K-State school record in points in decathlon. Won two conference titles in decathlon. Competed on ten U.S. national teams in decathlon. Finished fourth in decathlon at the 1996 Olympics. Assistant track coach at K-State for over twenty years. High school basketball and track coach at Riley and Wamego. Inducted to the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Hutchinson Community College Quarterback Club in 2012.

DREW GOODEN – El Cerrito (CA) H.S., 1999 / University of Kansas, 2002

Two-time All-Conference basketball selection at the University of Kansas in 2001 and 2002. First-team All-American selection in 2002. 2002 CoNational Player of the Year. 2002 Big 12 Player of the Year. Led Jayhawks to Big 12 title and Final Four appearance in 2002. Led team in scoring in 2002; rebounds in 2000 and 2002; steals in 2002. Second player in KU history to total at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 100 blocks, and 100 steals, in career. Teammate of KSHOF inductee Nick Collison. Drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Played fourteen professional seasons with the Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards. Professional career totals: 8,653 points, 896 assists, 544 steals, 474 blocks, 5,618 rebounds, in 790 games played. Jersey retired by KU in 2003. Inducted to the KU Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

ADRIAN GRIFFIN – Wichita East H.S., 1992 / Seton Hall University, 1996

Two-time All-State basketball selection at Wichita East in 1991 and 1992. Led Blue Aces to 1992 state championship; 1991 runner-up. Four-year letterman at Seton Hall. Two-time All-Big East selection. Led Pirates to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one Big East Conference title. 1996 Big East Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Played nine seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, and the Seattle SuperSonics. Averaged 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, in 477 career games. Began as assistant NBA coach in 2008; served as assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Toronto Raptors. Won 2019 NBA Championship with the Raptors. Inducted to the Wichita East Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

BILL MORRIS – Russell H.S., 1957 / University of Oklahoma, 1962

Won 1956 U.S. Junior Trapshooting All-Around Championship. ATA Southwest Regional Singles Champion in 1959. Won 1963 U.S. internationalstyle championship in skeet shooting. Won bronze medal in 1964 Tokyo Olympics in Men’s Trapshooting. Won Olympic bronze medal while serving as a lieutenant in the Army stationed at Fort Benning, GA. Two-time U.S. Interservice international champion, Southwest Regional Champion and a seven-time Kansas champion in singles, doubles, all-around, and handicap divisions. Tied world record of international skeet with 297 out of 300 in 1963. Inductee of the Kansas Trapshooters Association Hall of Fame in 1988 and the US Army Marksmanship Shotgun Hall of Fame.

JORDY NELSON – Riley County H.S., 2003 / Kansas State University, 2008

Three-sport athlete at Riley County in football, basketball, and track. All-state basketball selection in 2003; led Falcons to state tournament appearances in 2001, 2002, and 2003. Won five state track championships: 400-meter in 2002; 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, and long jump, in 2003. Played football collegiately at K-State for KSHOF inductee Bill Snyder. Consensus All-American selection in 2007. Set school record for single game receptions with 15 and receiving yards with 214; season receiving yards with 1,606 and season yards per game with 133.8. Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2007. Drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Played eleven seasons in the NFL with the Packers and Oakland Raiders. Won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers in 2010. 2014 Pro Bowl selection. Professional career totals: 613 receptions, 8,587 yards, 72 touchdown receptions. Named to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2015. Selected to be inducted in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

TERENCE NEWMAN – Salina Central H.S., 1998 / Kansas State University, 2003

Four-sport athlete in football, basketball, track, and baseball, at Salina Central. All-state football player in 1997. Three-time state champion in track in 1998 in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter. Played football collegiately at K-State and lettered all four years. Played for KSHOF inductee Bill Snyder. Two-time All-Conference selection in 2001 and 2002. Consensus All-American selection in 2002. 2002 Thorpe Award winner as nation’s top collegiate defensive back. 2002 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Drafted fifth overall in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Played fifteen seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings. Two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2007 and 2009. Professional career totals: 42 interceptions, 183 passes defended, 11 fumble recoveries, and 879 combined tackles. Named to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2008. Inducted to the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Salina Central Hall of Fame in 2019.

DARREN SPROLES – Olathe North H.S., 2000 / Kansas State University, 2004

Two-sport athlete at Olathe North in football and track. Two-time all-state selection in football in 1999 and 2000. Played football collegiately at KState for KSHOF inductee Bill Snyder. All-American selection at running back in 2003. Three-time All-Conference selection in 2002, 2003, and 2004. Set school record for single game rushing attempts with 43, single game rushing yardage with 292, single season rushing yardage with 1,986, career rushing attempts with 815, and career rushing yardage with 4,979. Led NCAA in all-purpose yards per game in 2004 with 187.91. Finished fifth in Heisman Trophy in 2003. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Played fourteen NFL seasons with the Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles. Three-time Pro Bowl selection in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Career professional totals: 3,552 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 4,840 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns, 7 punt return touchdowns, and two kickoff return touchdowns. Ranked fifth in career all-purpose yards at time of retirement with 19,696 yards. Named to the K-State football Ring of Honor in 2015.

=================

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Kansas Star Casino, located at 777 Casino Drive, Mulvane, KS, 67110. The ten member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 307. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is in its 59th year of operation and is located at the Wichita Boathouse.

