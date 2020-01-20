KU jumps to No. 3, Wichita State drops just outside AP Top 25

One Kansas team moves up, another falls just outside this week's NCAA Men's Basketball Associated Press Top-25 poll.

he Kansas Jayhawks jump from No. 6 to No. 3 in this week's AP poll after a pair of solid Big 12 road wins over Oklahoma and Texas. Wichita State is the top vote-getter outside the rankings after a difficult week that saw the Shockers lose twice.

The Jayhawks are 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 conference, one game behind Baylor who at 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12, jumps this week to No.1 in the AP poll.

After struggling in a pair of losses over the past week.Wichita State is getting 94 votes in this week's poll, essentially as No. 26. Houston, who beat the Shockers Saturday at Koch Arena, enters the poll at No. 25. Memphis, who lost at Wichita State earlier this month, sits at No. 20.

The Shockers quest to jump back into the national rankings begins Tuesday night on the road against South Florida. The Jayhawks will look to keep within striking distance of Baylor, starting with Tuesday night's Sunflower Showdown at home against Kansas State.