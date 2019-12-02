KU's Devon Dotson named Big 12 Player of the Week

After earning co-MVP honors of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Dotson won the weekly accolade in a vote by a media panel which covers the conference. This is the second time Dotson has earned a Big 12 weekly honor as last season he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 31.

In guiding Kansas to the Maui Invitational title, Dotson averaged 21.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and had 13 assists and eight steals in three KU victories against Chaminade, BYU and Dayton last week. The guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina recorded career highs in points (31) and steals (5) in the 90-84 overtime win against Dayton in the Maui title game while playing all 45 minutes in the contest.

Dotson was co-MVP of the Maui Invitational along with Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike who averaged 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and shot 82.8 percent from the field for the tournament. Both were also named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.7 points per game. He is also among the conference leaders in steals (fourth at 2.1), field goal percentage (sixth at 50.0), assists (sixth at 4.3), free throw percentage (sixth at 87.0), assist-to-turnover ratio (14th at 1.4) and minutes played (second at 35.6).

No. 2 Kansas (6-1) will next play host to former conference foe No. 20 Colorado (6-0) on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on ESPN2. Colorado is coached by former Kansas forward Tad Boyle who lettered at KU from 1982-85 playing for coaches Ted Owens and Larry Brown.