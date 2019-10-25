Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes won't play Sunday against Green Bay

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel tweeted out the news from head coach Andy Reid Friday afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes won’t play on Sunday, per Andy Reid. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 25, 2019

Mahomes appeared in practice on Wednesday giving some hope that the MVP could return sooner than expected from a dislocated kneecap to play in one of the biggest NFL matchups of the season.

The Chiefs are preparing backup Matt Moore to start, and they have elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad as a potential backup.

The Chiefs and Packers will play on CBS at 7:20 p.m.