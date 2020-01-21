Kansas City Chiefs to wear home uniform in Super Bowl LIV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home uniform for Super Bowl LIV.
The team made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.
If you're superstitious, it could be a good thing for the team. The Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, in the 1970 World Championship Game, also known as Super Bowl IV, wearing their home set.
This is the first time the San Francisco 49ers will wear their road uniform in a Super Bowl, having worn the home set in 1989 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16.