Kansas City bishop gives signed Mahomes jersey to Pope Francis

Meeting with Pope Francis Thursday, Bishop James Johnston of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Mo. presented a unique gift to the world leader of the Catholic church.
The Catholic News Service captured the fun moment with a photo as Bishop Johnston gave the pope a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The Catholic News Service shared the photo on Twitter, saying "Pope Francis is a big #futbol fan, not so much football, but he is smiling."
When @BpJamesJohnston met #PopeFrancis today, he presented him with a @PatrickMahomes jersey. The @Chiefs play the @Titans Sunday for the #AFCChampionship. (Pope Francis is a big #Futbol fan, not so much #football, but he is smiling.) (CNS photo/Vatican Media) pic.twitter.com/ozPLhsK537— Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) January 16, 2020