Kansas State shuts down Oklahoma, 61-53

Mike McGuirl scored 16 points and Kansas State held off Oklahoma 61-53. The Wildcats led by 16 with six minutes to go but the Sooners were within 57-53 when Victor Iwuakor hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, capping a frantic 13-2 run.

The Wildcats closed out the game with four straight free throws by McGuirl. Kansas State led wire-to-wire, handing the Sooners their fourth lost in their last five five conference games. Alondes Williams scored 15 points for Oklahoma, which was held to its lowest total of the season.

