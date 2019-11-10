Kansas Women's Soccer wins first Big 12 Championship title

Former Maize High Eagle Katie McClure and Kansas Women's Soccer made history Sunday, winning it's first Big 12 tournament title in program history.

McClure jumped in her teammates arms after making the historic win.

"It's incredible, it's a feeling you can't describe," said McClure. "I know a lot of people have had an opportunity to win this and for us to be the first time, I think it's a feeling we will never forget as a team. This is something we've talked about all season, building a legacy for our team and we did today."

A big part of the Jayhawks' new legacy is a Big 12 title plus an automatic qualification for the NCAA Tournament. Also, the impact McClure has made on the program all season.

With eight game winning goals, tied for the most in the league, 14 total goals on the season and 36 so far in her career, the senior forward is tied for second on the all time goal scoring list and will leave her own legacy as one of the best players in Jayhawk history

"We're gonna miss her for sure. You know you can't replace a kid like Katie with a freshman, the first year no one is going to come in at that level she's at. You just hope they're going to develop like she did," said Mark Francis, Kansas Head Coach.

McClure is no stranger to leaving a legacy. At Maize, she holds the record for career goals, with 110, notching 52 in a single season.

"I think back to when I was recruiting her and I went and watched her play in a high school game and she scored a hattrick in the quarter finals of state and I was like man I have to figure out a way to get this kid," said Francis.

Four years later, she's holding up the hardware and bringing it back to Lawrence with her team, wrapping up her collegiate career in an unforgettable way.

"Its been amazing here, I love every person I've played with," said McClure. "It's indescribably how to describe being on a team like this. I couldn't do it without the coaches and the team I've had. I give them all the success too."