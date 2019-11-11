Kansas to Host Iowa in First Round of NCAA Tournament

For the third time in four seasons and the ninth time in program history, the University of Kansas soccer team earned a bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship when the field was announced Monday afternoon. The Jayhawks will host the Iowa Hawkeyes in first-round play on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

The No. 3-seeded Jayhawks, who earned their first national seed since 2004, are making their fourth appearance in the tournament in the last six seasons and their ninth overall in the 25-year history of the program. Kansas (15-4-3) was the Big 12 Conference’s automatic qualifier after claiming the league tournament title on Nov. 10 in Kansas City, the program’s first. KU has been among the nation’s top squads from beginning-to-end this season, moving as high as No. 9 and never falling lower than No. 20 in the RPI, which ranks all 335 NCAA DI teams. The Jayhawks finished fifth in the regular-season Big 12 standings with a 4-2-3 record, however, KU has not lost a match since Oct. 3. KU’s nine-game unbeaten streak is the longest in program history.