Kentucky hits No. 1 in AP Top 25, Kansas rounds out Top 10

Kentucky has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky (2-0) earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll, marking the first time the Wildcats have reached No. 1 since early in the 2016-17 season.

Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after beating Kansas in the Classic's other top-4 matchup.

The Spartans fell to No. 3, followed by Louisville — which claimed the remaining first-place vote.

Kansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

No. 20 Washington and No. 25 Colorado were new poll additions.

