Late basket by Burton carries Wichita St. over Temple

Jamarius Burton made a pair of foul shots with 1:48 remaining to give Wichita State the lead en route to a 72-69 win over Temple.

Trey Wade had a season-high 21 points to lead the Shockers. Burton had 15, followed by Jaime Echenique with 14.

Quinton Rose led the Owls with 20 points and five steals.

Wichita State fought back from a seven-point deficit in the latter part of the second half to keep its at-large NCAA Tournament resume stable.

The Shockers are next in action Sunday at SMU, currently tied with WSU in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference standings. Both teams are two games back of the three-way lead with three conference games to play.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

