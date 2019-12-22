Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears 26-3

Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 to stay in contention for a first-round playoff bye.

Kansas City earned its fifth straight win and remained a game behind New England for the AFC's second seed.

The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday.

The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth division title in a row. Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2019 10:22:23 PM (GMT -6:00)