Maize grad McClure Named a Third Team All-American

Kansas senior, and Wichita native, Katie McClure was named to the All-America Third Team when the United Soccer Coaches announced their 2019 honorees Thursday night. The honor marked the first time in McClure’s career that she was named to an All-America list and the sixth time a Jayhawk has been tabbed an All-American.

McClure, a native of Wichita, Kansas, finished off her 2019 campaign with a career-high 17 goals, a figure which led the Big 12 and was the second-most ever by Jayhawk in a single season. The senior forward also tallied a career-high nine assists to add to her yearly point total of 43, which also led the conference.

McClure scored or assisted in 15 of Kansas’ 25 matches in leading the team to a 17-5-3 overall record and an appearance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first in 16 seasons. She also tallied a pair of hat tricks during her senior campaign, including a trio in the NCAA Second Round win over Xavier on Nov. 22. McClure was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and was also picked to the All-Central Region First Team.

She joins an impressive list of Jayhawks to be named to All-America teams. Defender Holly Gault (2003-06) was a first team selection in 2004, goalkeeper Meghan Miller (2001-04) was picked to the second team in 2004, forward Caroline Smith (2002-05) was a two-time selection to the third team in 2003 and 2004, and Liana Salazar (2012-16), who claimed third-team honors in 2015.

McClure was one of five student-athletes from the Big 12 to be selected to the three All-America lists, which honored 51 players in all.