McCormack's 28 points help No. 2 KU rout Kansas City 98-57

David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and second-ranked Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City 98-57 on Saturday night in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.

Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday. Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Roos.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/14/2019 6:21:51 PM (GMT -6:00)

