Morris Udeze now seventh Shocker to enter transfer portal

Udeze joins Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton, Grant Sherfield, Noah Fernandes, DeAntoni Gordon, and Tate Busse in leaving the program following the abrupt end to the 2019-20 season. Fernandes has already announced a commitment to transfer to UMass.

Udeze played in 28 games his sophomore, earning the start in five of those contests. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while mostly backing up senior Jaime Echinique. He was set to compete for a starting job next fall with Echinique graduating; instead the transfer leaves Asbjorn Midtgaard and Isiaiah Poor Bear-Chandler as the remaining options at center on the roster.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall spoke to the Wichita Eagle on Thursday, saying in part, "I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to adapt. But I’ve been doing that my whole career. We’ve got to learn from this and try to adapt a little better and improve.”

The transfer announcement now leaves Wichita State with six open scholarships to fill this spring.