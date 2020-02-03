No. 1 Baylor beats Kansas State 73-67

Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-67.

MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears, who are 9-0 in Big 12 play. That's the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.

Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats, who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

